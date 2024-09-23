Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 106,423 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,423 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.72% of Proto Labs worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 130,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $743.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

