182,900 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 182,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $76.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

