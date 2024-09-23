Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 480,600 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $1,447,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NovoCure by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $17.45 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.