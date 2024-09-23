Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 818,308 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,308 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,490,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.20 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.