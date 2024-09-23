Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 28.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,566,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,134,000 after buying an additional 351,545 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $119,167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,504,000 after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.