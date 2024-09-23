Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.10 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

