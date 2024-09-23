Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 41,500 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,519,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 234,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $532.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

