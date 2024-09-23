Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth about $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RXST opened at $52.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. RxSight’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RXST

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.