Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $117,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Valvoline by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after buying an additional 1,706,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,212 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,499,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,970,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Valvoline by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,488,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,515,000 after purchasing an additional 724,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VVV. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

