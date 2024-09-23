Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,700 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,186,000 after buying an additional 77,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $181.01 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

