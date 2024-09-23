Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 437,900 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $14,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 112.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

