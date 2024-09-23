Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 73,186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.16% of Costamare worth $119,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 25,731.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 399,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 239,970 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costamare by 1,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Costamare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $515.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 19.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Costamare Company Profile

See Also

