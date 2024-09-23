Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.06% of Sohu.com worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Sohu.com by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1,973.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $495.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

