Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,821 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,887,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Renasant worth $118,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth $767,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 10.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Trading Down 3.5 %

RNST opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

