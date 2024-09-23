Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 214,600 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,183,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at $103,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

