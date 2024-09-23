Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $119.50 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $119,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 526.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 131,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 44.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $86.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $88.11.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.