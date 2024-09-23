PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRO opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.20.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

