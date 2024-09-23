Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 14.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SAH opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $64.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

