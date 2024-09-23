Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $77.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.75. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXT. StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

