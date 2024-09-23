Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,272,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

