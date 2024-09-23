Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 190 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $19,874,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CBIZ by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $812,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.