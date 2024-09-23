Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 11,005 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 282,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 706,291 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

