Inspire Investing LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $46,747,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

