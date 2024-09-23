Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Stake Lessened by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after buying an additional 57,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of ALX opened at $244.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $249.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.04%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

