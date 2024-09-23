Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $91.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.