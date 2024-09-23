Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 296.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Acuity Brands worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 366.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $68,686,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $272.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average of $252.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.84 and a fifty-two week high of $273.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

