Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,056 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARA. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

