Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Valaris by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $55.31 on Monday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
About Valaris
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
