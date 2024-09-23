Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.61.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spirit Airlines Price Performance
Shares of SAVE stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.39.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.14). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.
