Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $756.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective (down previously from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $457.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $578.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $784.50. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.