Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.36.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

JWEL opened at C$33.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.61. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$35.20.

In related news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. Also, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,058 shares of company stock worth $2,307,317. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.