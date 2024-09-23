PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in PAR Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NYSE:PAR opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.17. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

