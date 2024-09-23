MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.25.
MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $53,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MSTR opened at $144.78 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.12. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
