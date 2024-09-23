Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 163,333 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $127,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $86.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

