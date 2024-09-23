Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 107,279 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 661,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $126,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $244.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.61. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.