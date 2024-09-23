Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 77,237 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.47% of BWX Technologies worth $127,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

