Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Morningstar worth $21,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.0 %

Morningstar stock opened at $320.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.45 and a 12 month high of $330.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total value of $220,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.21, for a total transaction of $220,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $362,682.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,640,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,442,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,941 shares of company stock worth $19,402,863 in the last three months. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

