Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,097,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.