Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $129.64 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,058,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $129,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $89,762,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,722,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 439,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,287,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 5,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 353,177 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,951,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

