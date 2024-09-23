Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 30,059 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $129,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMG opened at $178.24 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $189.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

