Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $128.75 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323,934 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.84% of Simmons First National worth $128,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

