Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $130,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNI opened at $117.07 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.