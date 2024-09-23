Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.45 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 398,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

JAZZ opened at $110.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $137.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

