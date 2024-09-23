Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,555,084 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555,084 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 183.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CNO stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

