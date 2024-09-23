Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 55,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,799,000.

HLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

HLF stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

