Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $497,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.