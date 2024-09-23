Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Teradata were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

