Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $649,000 Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Constellium were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 4.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Constellium by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 125.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $16.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

