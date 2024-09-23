Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $741,000 Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.12% of BioAtla worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Trading Down 1.1 %

BCAB opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

