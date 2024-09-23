Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after buying an additional 1,226,377 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,154,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,859 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

IRWD opened at $4.30 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $673.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

